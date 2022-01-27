‘I Just Heard a Boom': SUV Plows Into Plantation Restaurant

Surveillance cameras were rolling when a driver plowed her SUV right into a restaurant in Plantation on Thursday.
No one was hurt in the crash at La Belle Monique on State Road 7, police said.
"I just heard a boom, an explosion," the restaurant owner said.
Police said the driver was pulling into a parking space and accelerated as opposed to braking.
The damage from the crash extended all the way to the back of the restaurant, right before the restrooms.
