‘I Just Killed My Daughter': Chilling 911 Call Released After Mother Fatally Stabbed 3-Year-Old in North Miami Beach

Police have released the chilling 911 call made by a mother who confessed to fatally stabbing her 3-year-old daughter in North Miami Beach on Tuesday morning.

"I just killed my daughter," said 24-year-old Jellisa Amoya Baxter on the 911 call.

When asked by the dispatcher how she killed her daughter, Baxter calmly responded, "I tried strangling her. That didn't work, so I stabbed her with a knife."

The incident took place early Tuesday morning at an apartment in the 1000 block of Northeast 163rd Street, according to the North Miami Beach Police Department.

Detectives reported finding a knife next to the child's body, which had deep stab wounds.

Baxter was taken into custody on Tuesday and made her first court appearance on Wednesday, according to NMBPD.

"She's sick," said Baxter's stepfather Harold Hemmings, "That's all I can say, she's sick."

Hemmings says he met Baxter and her baby once when her mother passed away of cancer in September of last year.

"She didn't seem like a bad momma to me," said Hemmings. "You know, she seemed like she was a good mother."

Hemmings says he doesn't know why Baxter would have done this.

Public records show that Baxter was unemployed and received an eviction notice a few days ago.

Baxter has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse, according to officials. She also faces an immigration hold out of Jamaica.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.