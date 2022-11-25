‘I Just Need Justice': Child Taken Off Life Support After Fort Lauderdale Crash

An 8-year-old boy who was hospitalized after a crash in Fort Lauderdale last week was taken off life support, and now his family is calling for whoever caused it to be held responsible.

Rushawn Daley was standing on a sidewalk Nov. 16 when he was struck by a car. The chain reaction crash involved three cars at the intersection of NW 19th Street and 21st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale Police said.

Daley’s family said a driver ran a red light. Authorities have not said who was at fault for the crash as they reviewed cameras in the area. The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed as of now.

"I just need justice for Rushawn," said his mother, Shantoy Speid.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

An investigation continued after an 8-year-old boy was hit by a car involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale. NBC 6's Willard Shepard reports

Daley was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with severe injuries to his brain and body, but there was nothing more that doctors could do to save him.

The child was in a coma for almost a week until he was taken off life support on Tuesday.

“When the doctor pronounced him dead, I still never accepted it. I never gave up," Speid said. "I was in the hospital for days and days and days with a dead body. Until the doctor came to me and said they cannot keep the body so long under a life machine. I just tell them to unplug it and it was so hard for me.”

In his short life, loved ones said the child brought joy to his entire family.

"Rushawn was just a wonderful kid," said Janelys Gonzalez, a family friend. "Sweet little boy. Always smiling, and if he was shy around you, it was the cutest thing."

Daley's family is going to have a candlelight vigil Monday at the crash site and created a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.