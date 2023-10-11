‘I want to show support': University of Miami students rally in support of Israel

Support for people in Israel continues to grow across the world and in South Florida. Students at the University of Miami rallied Wednesday and stood in solidarity with the people of Israel.

Jonathan Lonstein is the co-president of Students Supporting Israel. Hundreds of students joined the organization Wednesday.

For Lonstein, the war hits close to home. He says he has family in Israel and cousins fighting in the war.

"I wake up to all this terrible news of things going on and I haven't gotten sleep since then,” Lonstein said.

Lonstein has an extended family relative who is now held hostage.

"It's a tough situation,” Lonstein said. "It's been a lot."

There were similar stories on campus Wednesday from students who are worried about their loved ones overseas.

"They always had a strong belief they'd be okay, and for the first time in my life, I see them scared and it hurts and I wish I could be there with them,” Tamir Shazo said.

There were other students who joined the rally who weren’t Jewish or have relatives in Israel, but they wanted to show their support.

"Though I myself am not Jewish, I still understand, appreciate, respect and want to show support for the Jewish and Israeli culture, history and heritage,” Will Fleck said.

While they struggle to make sense of it all, students hope what they're doing is felt thousands of miles away.

"We want our soldiers to hopefully hear our voice, understand that college campuses are supporting them and they're going to get through it,” Lonstein said.

Students Supporting Israel is also raising money to send to Israel. You can donate here.