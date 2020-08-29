ICYMI: Coronavirus Found on Surfaces Across South Florida, Coast Guard Opens Fire on Lurking Shark

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Coronavirus Found on Surfaces Across South Florida

A new test can determine if the virus that causes COVID-19 is lingering on surfaces.

NBC 6 Responds and Telemundo 51 Responde teamed up to test some frequently-touched surfaces like door handles, grocery carts, and ATM keypads.

Our team traveled across Miami-Dade and Broward and swabbed 50 surfaces in the cities with the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

The virus was detected in two shopping malls in Miami-Dade and Broward.

‘Shoot It!': Coast Guard Opens Fire on Lurking Shark During Swim Break

Video shows crew members from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball taking a swim break in the Pacific ocean, when a 6- to 8-foot shark crashed the party.

Crew members swam to safety as shots were fired into the water to scare the shark away.

Officials said it looked like a scene “out of a Hollywood movie.”

Video shows crew members from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball taking a swim break in the Pacific ocean, when a 6- to 8-foot shark crashed the party. Crew members swam to safety as shots were fired into the water to scare the shark away. Officials said it looked like a scene "out of a Hollywood movie."

‘We Want to Keep Your Child Alive': Judge Ruling Blocks Florida From Forcing Schools to Reopen

Reopening schools in Florida could slow down after a judge Monday blocked Governor Ron DeSantis and education officials from forcing public schools to open their doors.

NBC 6 anchor Sheli Muñiz spoke to Fedrick Ingram, president of the Florida Education Association, the state's largest teachers’ union which had sued the state for issuing the mandate or risk losing funding.

NBC 6 anchor Sheli Muñiz spoke to Fedrick Ingram, the president of the Florida Education Association, the state's largest teachers’ union, about the judge's ruling that could slow down the reopening of schools.

South Florida Postal Workers Hold Protest, Say Changes Could Slow Mail-In Ballots

South Florida postal workers held a protest Tuesday, calling changes inside the postal system an attempt to undermine mail delivery with the fall election on the horizon.

The postal employees are at odds with their boss, US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, over efforts he says are to improve service. The dispute comes less than a month before vote by mail ballots start going out to South Florida voters.

South Florida postal workers held a protest Tuesday, calling changes inside the postal system an attempt to undermine mail delivery with the fall election on the horizon. NBC 6's Willard Shepard reports.

Coast Guard Offloads Over $228 Million in Cocaine, Marijuana at Port Everglades

Coast Guard crews began to offload over 28,000 pounds of cocaine and marijuana Thursday morning at a South Florida port.

Officials say the drugs, worth more than $228 million in street value, were offloaded at Port Everglades after the cutter Hamilton arrived before 8 a.m.

The drugs were captured during several interdictions in both the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean during recent operations.

NBC 6's Julia Bagg has the latest with officials from the Coast Guard praising the work in taking over two dozen people into custody as a result.