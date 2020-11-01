ICYMI: Families Struggle With Nursing Home Visit Guidelines, Arrest Made in Crash That Killed MD Police Captain

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Local Families Find Hardship Trying to Visit Loved Ones in Nursing Homes During COVID

Caryn Michaels has made sure to take a selfie every time she and her mom visit her dad, Gary, since he moved into a nursing home in Delray Beach two years ago. But since the pandemic hit, pictures and FaceTime chats have taken the place of in-person visits, which weighs heavily on Caryn.

“For my dad, for our situation, it’s cruel, cruel and unusual punishment as far as I’m concerned. How can I see a man who is declining and not hug him?“ Caryn said.

Nursing homes reopened last month, under safety guidelines put forth by the state: visitors have to wear PPE, make an appointment, and only essential caregivers can have close contact. That last rule is so heartbreaking for Caryn, she hasn’t yet made an appointment to see her father.

Arrest Made in Crash That Killed Miami-Dade Police Captain, NFL Star's Father

An arrest has been made in a September crash in Broward County that left a Miami-Dade Police captain and father of a National Football League star dead.

Daniel Chamblin, 32, turned himself in Thursday to face charges including vehicular homicide and reckless driving in the Sept. 20 crash in Cooper City that killed 59-year-old Tyrone White, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

White, who was off-duty at the time of the crash, was the father of New England Patriots running back James White.

Tamarac Residents Ask City for Action After Band of Coyotes Kill Pet Dog

A Tamarac neighborhood is asking the city for action after several sightings of coyotes in the area, including one that snatched and killed a family pet last week.

The owner of 4-year-old Bo - a Yorkie - says that around 8 p.m. last Wednesday, a coyote appeared out of nowhere and grabbed the dog by the neck before taking off. His children were nearby, sitting in their screened in porch as it happened.

"The coyote just whizzed right by me, passed me to get to the dog, grabbed him by the neck and took him to the golf course," Bo's owner said.

Neighbors have snapped all kinds of photos of coyotes in the area lately, even in parking lots. Some are afraid to walk outside their back door.

Miami Native Killed in Vietnam to be Honored With Burial at Arlington Cemetery

A South Florida native who became a hero when he sacrificed his life in the Vietnam War will get a final chance to be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

An honorary ceremony and flight took place Friday at Miami International Airport for U.S. Marine Corps veteran Bruce W. Carter, who died over 50 years ago and was later awarded the Medal of Honor before being buried at a cemetery in Miami.

“(Carter) was an incredible you man at 19,” said Miami-Dade county commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz, who attended the event. “He saved the whole squad by jumping on a grenade without a second to think about it. He was a true hero.”

Broward Officials Stop Scheme to Register Dead Voters as Democrats

Investigators in South Florida have uncovered an attempt to register dozens of dead people as Democratic voters, though no mail-in ballots were requested or cast under the falsified IDs.

Officials in Broward County, a Democratic stronghold and Florida's second most populous county, uncovered the scheme over the summer.

Someone in Columbia, South Carolina, mailed 51 new voter applications — each bearing the same neat handwriting — to the Broward County elections office in July, officials said. The story was first reported Friday by the South Florida SunSentinel.