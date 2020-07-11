ICYMI: Fauci Says Florida May Have Reopened Too Quickly, Goya Faces Boycott Over Trump Praise

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Fauci Suggests Florida Among States That May Have Reopened Too Quickly

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke out Friday after the U.S. government's leading infectious disease expert suggested the state may have reopened too quickly amid the coronavirus epidemic.

On Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, discussed Florida's recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

“Despite the guidelines and the recommendations to open up carefully and prudently, some states skipped over those and just opened up too quickly,” Fauci said on FiveThirtyEight’s weekly “PODCAST-19.”

‘A Slap in the Face': Goya Faces Boycott Over Trump Praise

The CEO of food company Goya is facing an uproar over his praise for President Donald Trump, with some Latino families purging their pantries of the products and scrambling to find alternatives to the beloved beans, seasoning and other products that have long been fixtures in their cooking.

But the controversy is also drawing attention to the mixed political sentiments of Latinos in the U.S. Many of them oppose Trump because of his derogatory comments about Hispanics and harsh policies toward immigration, most notably the separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border. Hispanics have also been disproportionately hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and related economic recession, causing them to question Trump's handling of both.

Several social media users are boycotting Goya Foods after the company's CEO praised President Trump at the White House Thursday. Critics say the CEO's comments are shortsighted given the Trump administration's history of derogatory comments and actions toward the Hispanic community, particularly regarding the U.S. - Mexico border. Supporters of Goya are defending the brand on social media with the hashtag #BuyGoya, citing the company's growth as a business in America. Goya Foods are popular in many households, especially within the Hispanic community.

Teen Who Died of COVID-19 Attended Large Florida Church Event Days Before: Medical Examiner

A teenager from Southwest Florida attended an event at her church just two weeks before she passed away at a Miami-Dade hospital from COVID-19, the medical examiner ruled in an investigation into her death.

Carsyn Davis died on June 23 at the age of 17 inside Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, where she had been brought just days before after being hospitalized near her Lee County home.

Davis had attended an event hosted by the First Assembly of God Church in Fort Myers on June 10with 100 other children, where she did not wear a mask or follow social distancing guidelines.

An internal memo obtained from Memorial Healthcare System reported historical highs of coronavirus patients Friday, including ones who are being treated in intensive care. NBC 6's Kim Wynne reports.

Despite Concerns, Law Enforcement Use of Facial Recognition Expands in South Florida

Rape, murder, armed robbery. Miami Police say they’ve made arrests in those violent crimes and in property crimes using a controversial facial recognition program, Clearview AI.

The department says the technology has helped them to identify 28 people linked to crimes.

But recently, major companies like IBM, Microsoft and Amazon announced they will stop selling facial recognition technology to police departments citing privacy concerns and racial disparities.

Miami Police Department recently signed a contract with the controversial facial recognition company Clearview AI. Critics worry the technology could lead to false arrests for people of color. NBC 6 Investigator Phil Prazan found the program is already in wide use in our area.

Helping Hands: Hunger and Newfound Homelessness

He was working in retail just a few months ago and now, he’s living in the streets of downtown Miami. A man who asked us not to show his face or share his name agreed to use his voice to share a reality of the financial toll of the pandemic.

“I actually left my apartment because I was afraid that I wasn’t going to be able to pay the rent and get evicted and have that ruin my credit,” he said.

When he was initially laid off, he never imaged that he would end up homeless.

NBC 6's Stephanie Bertini takes you to the streets of Downtown Miami and examines the connection between the pandemic, hunger and homelessness.