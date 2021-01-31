ICYMI: Florida Gov. Says State Needs More Vaccines, How to Avoid Online Dating Scams

Here are some of the top stories from the last week from NBC 6 News:

307,000 New Vaccine Doses ‘Helpful' But Florida Needs More: DeSantis

Next week's shipment of 307,000 more first-dose COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government to Florida will be helpful but the state needs more, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

At a news conference Wednesday morning near Tampa, DeSantis said the new doses should be arriving early next week. It's about 40,000 more first-dose vaccines than the weekly average the state has been receiving from the federal government, DeSantis said.

DeSantis has clashed with President Joe Biden's White House last week over the number of doses the state is receiving, calling it "stagnant." But at a White House briefing Monday, press secretary Jen Psaki pushed back against DeSantis' comments criticizing the federal government, saying Florida has only administered about half of the vaccines it has been given.

Some Broward teachers are concerned about the return to classrooms after the teacher's union lost its lawsuit against the district.

Broward Schools Wins in Court, But Teachers Union Still Fighting

The Broward Teachers Union’s fight to secure work-from-home orders for about 1,100 teachers seems to have ended with an arbitrator’s decision.

The BTU filed a lawsuit against Broward County Public Schools, demanding those teachers with health concerns be allowed to keep special accommodations which were granted in October.

The district said only the most seriously ill teachers, about 600, would be allowed to teach from home as the rest were needed in the classroom. The arbitrator sided with the district. But the arbitrator also ruled that principals are now required to provide documentation justifying their rejections of accommodations for teachers.

The leader of the far-right, extremist group Proud Boys went undercover to assist Miami police and the FBI in several investigations. NBC 6's Laura Rodriguez reports

Proud Boys Leader Went Undercover to Help FBI After 2013 Arrest: Court Records

The leader of the far-right, extremist group Proud Boys went undercover to assist Miami police and the FBI in multiple drug and illegal gambling investigations in a "significant way" after he was arrested in 2013, court transcripts show.

According to the court transcript, 36-year-old Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, who is from Miami, began working with the FBI after he was arrested on federal fraud charges related to a scheme to sell stolen diabetic test strips well below market value.

At a 2014 court hearing, a prosecutor arguing for a reduced sentence for Tarrio told the judge Tarrio "was the one who wanted to talk to law enforcement, wanted to clear his name, wanted to straighten this out so that he could move on with his life."

ACC Announces 2021 Football Schedules for Miami, Florida State

After what could be described as a season of ups and downs in 2020, the Miami Hurricanes can now officially turn their attention to the 2021 season and know who they play and when.

The Atlantic Coast Conference released their football schedule for the upcoming season for their 14 member schools, including the 'Canes and their arch rivals from Tallahassee, the Florida State Seminoles.

Miami will open the season with four straight non-conference games - including their season opener September 4th against defending national champions Alabama in Atlanta and travel to play FSU on November 13th. The Seminoles will start their second season under head coach Mike Norvell on Sunday, September 5th at home against Notre Dame and end their regular season on November 27th at another in-state rival, the Florida Gators.

Valentines Day is around the corner, and some looking for love can be easy targets for online scammers. NBC 6's Sasha Jones how you can spot one

NBC 6 Responds: How to Spot an Online Dating Scam

Valentines Day is just a couple of weeks away, and some looking for love can be easy targets for online scammers.

NBC 6 consumer investigator Sasha Jones has more on how you can spot one of these scams and avoid having your heart broken and wallet emptied at the same time.