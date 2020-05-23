ICYMI: Florida Lifting Restrictions on Summer Camps, COVID-19 Testing Closed Memorial Day

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Florida Lifting Restrictions on Youth Activities

The state of Florida is lifting all restrictions on youth activities including summer camps and athletics, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday.

At a news conference in Jacksonville, DeSantis said the state's department of health may outline some best practices for youth activities but said they won't be instituting any rules.

Some City of Miami COVID-19 Testing Sites Will Be Closed on Memorial Day

Several City of Miami COVID-19 testing sites and coronavirus-related services will be closed on Memorial Day, officials said Friday.

Services will be available over the weekend on Saturday and Sunday, and will resume on Tuesday, May 26.

Blue Angels honored those on the front lines with a flyover over South Florida. NBC 6's Ari Odzer was at Memorial Hospital West, where he caught reaction from health care workers.

2nd South Florida Flyover to Salute Healthcare Workers This Weekend

South Florida is getting another flyover to honor the healthcare workers who are on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.

The flyovers, which are being presented by Hyundai, which produces the Hyundai Air & Sea Show, are to recognize healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel on Memorial Day weekend.

Florida Unemployment Rate Triples in April to Nearly 13%

Florida’s unemployment rate reached a record high in April of almost 13%, tripling in one month as the economic slowdown from the coronavirus pandemic took hold, as some of the state's largest employers such as Walt Disney World and Universal Studios shed workers, data released Friday shows.

Florida’s unemployment rate skyrocketed to 12.9% in April from 4.3% in March and from 2.8% in February, before the pandemic caused a state and nationwide closure of many businesses. About 1.2 million Floridians had lost their jobs out of a workforce of 9.5 million when this survey for the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics was conducted in mid-April, a number that has continued to climb into May.

NBC 6's Tony Pipitone talked to Al Pollock, who is running against Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony for his role.

Broward Sheriff Facing More Controversy Over Drug Use Question on Job Application

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed a man to the most powerful position in Broward County without knowing he had failed to disclose a juvenile arrest on a murder charge and his use of the the hallucinogen LSD.

In 2004, Gregory Tony's hiring was rejected by Tallahassee police after he admitted using LSD when he was 16, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday.