ICYMI: Fort Lauderdale Air Show Takes Flight, Demand for Coronavirus Testing On the Rise

What to Know as Fort Lauderdale Air Show Takes Flight This Weekend

The 2020 Fort Lauderdale Air Show is officially flying back into South Florida this weekend, and city officials are telling residents to expect some delays and road closures.

Originally set for May 2-3, the air show will now take flight over Fort Lauderdale Beach November 21-22 after being canceled earlier in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country, including in South Florida, air show officials said they will be implementing a series of “Stay Safe and Separate Initiatives” to ensure social distancing among beachgoers and spectators.

As Test Demand Rises, One Way to Beat the Lines: Hoof It

Just as families decide how or whether to celebrate the holidays together, the coronavirus is spreading in Florida at a pace not seen in months. So demand for testing is up, as well: the number of tests conducted in Florida has jumped 50% over the last six weeks.

But for those frustrated by the slow moving lines of cars stretching around city blocks, some regulars at the Miami Beach site had some advice for a quicker path: hoof it.

"This line is actually easier than the car," said Kadeen, pointing to the walk-up site on the south side of the convention center. "The drive through goes all the way around the corner, so I'd advise, if you’re coming out, do the walk in. It’s really fast, really easy."

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020: What You Need to Know

While the ongoing pandemic has canceled or postponed many events, there are some annual traditions that will still take place -- although with a new twist. One such event is the beloved Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Although we are used to seeing the masses come together to see the grandiose balloons making their way down the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade route, this year the celebration will be a bit different. The Macy's Thanksgiving Parade will air nationwide as a television-only event with no audience on NBC and Telemundo on Thursday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. ET to 12 p.m. ET, in all time zones.

Bougainvillea's in South Miami May Be Forced to Close Its Doors

After 20 years of business, Bougainvillea's Old Florida Tavern in South Miami may be closing its doors for good.

Like many businesses in the pandemic, the popular neighborhood bar, also known as Bougie's, was forced to close its doors for seven months. The tavern recently reopened in October.

"It's difficult. I've been married to this place," said Cesar Rincon, the managing partner for Bougainvillea's. "For 17 years I’ve poured my entire heart and soul into this place, grown up here in a way."

Well-Known South Florida Transgender Woman Stabbed to Death by Husband: Police

A man is behind bars after police say he stabbed and killed his wife - an important and well known transgender woman in Miami's LGBTQ community.

According to an arrest report, 28-year-old Ygor Arrudasouza called police to his Downtown Miami high-rise at around 4:25 a.m. on Tuesday, stating that he had stabbed his wife.

When police arrived, they said Arrudasouza spontaneously mentioned that meth had screwed up his life and once again admitted to stabbing his wife. Investigators found a woman lying on the floor, covered in blood and suffering from stab wounds.

