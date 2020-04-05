ICYMI: COVID-19 Cases By Zip Code, Unemployment Agency Addresses Website Issues With Paper Applications

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

New Department of Health Map Allows Users to See COVID-19 Cases By Zip Code

The Florida Department of Health has launched a new update to their interactive COVID-19 map, which now allows users to see confirmed cases by zip code.

The interactive map allows users to see what is going on where they live, or work. Hotspots in the map are highlighted in red.

Florida Unemployment Agency Addresses Website Issues With Paper Applications

Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity has created paper reemployment assistance applications for the millions of Floridians struggling to file for unemployment through the agency’s website.

The applications can be printed, filled out and mailed to the FDEO headquarters in Tallahassee.

NBC 6's Alina Machado reports on the issues people are having regarding filing for unemployment.

How to Keep Food Safe During Coronavirus Pandemic

People have been stocking up on groceries, but one doctor is sharing some tips on grocery shopping safely and answering the question: “Should we be rinsing all of our groceries?”

‘When you’re out in the store, it’s not just about wiping down the shopping cart handle with a wipe, we need to do more than that,” said primary care Doctor Jeffrey VanWingen.

NBC 6's Sheli Muniz has tips you need to know to stay safe when you're sitting down at the table in the coming weeks.

Miami-Dade Requires Hospitals Report Amount of Available Hospital Beds, Supplies and Patients

Miami-Dade has ordered all hospitals to report twice a day the number of supplies, patients and available beds in health facilities across the area.

The executive order, issued by county mayor Carlos Gimenez, seeks to assess the amount of unused hospital beds that can be converted into general, or intensive care beds. On top of this, hospitals are being asked to keep track of the number of available ventilators and respirators.

Florida Sheriff Seeking Tips in ‘Tiger King’ Mystery

It might be the biggest diversion from the pandemic: binge-watching the luridly fascinating Netflix documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

Now a Florida sheriff is asking the public for tips regarding one of the lingering mysteries raised in the recently released show: What happened to Carole Baskin's husband?