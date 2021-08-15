ICYMI: ‘Love & Hip Hop Miami' Star Arrested, Sinkhole Swallows Car, Kids & COVID-19 Vaccine

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:

Car Partially Swallowed by Hole in Florida Driveway

A black sedan was partially submerged into a hole that opened in a driveway near St. Petersburg late this week, officials said.

A pickup truck was left on the edge of the hole, which measured about 10-feet by 10-feet (3 meters by 3 meters), Palm Harbor Fire Rescue officials said in a news release.

The hole was about 15 feet from the house, so the residents were evacuated, officials said.

Florida Epidemiologist Creates COVID-19 Dashboard

The state's department of health may have stopped issuing daily COVID-19 reports, but one Florida epidemiologist is tracking the data in his own way.

While the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wrangle over COVID-19 case numbers, University of South Florida epidemiologist Dr. Jason Salemi created his own dashboard to track the data.

“I have been studying these data and the way the information is reported for quite some time,” Dr. Salemi said.

Dr. Salemi, even with all his training, found tracking COVID-19 had his head spinning. So he set up this dashboard that takes government data and compiles it into weekly numbers.

The state has not been directly releasing daily details about new COVID-19 case numbers as it did for the first year of the pandemic, but Thursday, the governor appeared to consider releasing more information directly.

'Love & Hip-Hop Miami' Star Faces Domestic Violence Charges

A South Florida reality TV star is facing domestic violence charges after he allegedly punched his girlfriend, police said.

Christopher Harty, known as "Prince of South Beach" from "Love & Hip Hop: Miami," was arrested Wednesday, Miami-Dade County jail records showed.

The 31-year-old is facing multiple charges, including battery and kidnapping. He appeared in court Thursday morning where he was granted $25,000 bond.

Woman Murdered Brother in 2014, Buried Body in Dania Beach Backyard: BSO

A woman accused of murdering her brother back in 2014 and burying his body in the backyard of a Dania Beach home has been arrested, authorities said Thursday.

Darlene Ann Shoff-Brock, 62, was arrested Wednesday on a first-degree murder charge in the killing of her brother, Donald Marks Schoff, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

The investigation began in June when a retired law enforcement officer was told Donald Marks Schoff's body was buried in a backyard of a Dania Beach home, BSO officials said.

Moms With A Mic: Kids And The COVID-19 Vaccine

When will a COVID-19 vaccine become available for kids under 12 years old?

As parents get ready to take their kids back to school amid an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases, NBC 6's Julia Bagg and Marissa Bagg talked with a pediatrician about where we stand on a vaccine for kids under the age of 12.

When it comes to developing a COVID-19 vaccine for kids, doctors say it's all about the dose.

"We know that younger children have a little bit more active immune systems, so we're trying to find the right dose that we need to stimulate that immune system to work," said Dr. Chad Sanborn.

Clinical trials are currently underway to produce a vaccine for school-aged children. Sanborn says doctors don't want to overdo it for the smallest patients; they want to find the sweet spot: A vaccine that can prevent infection with minimal side effects.

Census Data Shows US Is Diversifying

The Census Bureau on Thursday issued its most detailed portrait yet of how the U.S. has changed over the past decade, releasing a trove of demographic data that will be used to redraw political maps across an increasingly diverse country.

The census figures have been eagerly awaited by states, and they are sure to set off an intense partisan battle over representation at a time of deep national division and fights over voting rights. The numbers could help determine control of the U.S. House in the 2022 elections and provide an electoral edge for the next decade. The data will also shape how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed each year.

