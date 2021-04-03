ICYMI: Nova Mandates Vaccines, Giant Emerald Tokenized Into NFT in Miami

Here are some of the top stories from the last week from NBC 6 News:

Nova Southeastern University Mandates Vaccines for Students, Employees

Nova Southeastern University is mandating that all students and employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the start of the fall semester.

The university made the announcement Thursday that it intends to resume full, in-person classroom instruction for on-ground courses for the fall 2021 semester.

“We knew it was safer if you wore a mask, we knew it was safer if you wore two masks, it is safest today to be vaccinated," Harry Moon, NSU's chief operating officer, said Friday.

Giant Emerald Gets Tokenized Into NFT in Miami

A 250-lb Brazilian emerald worth over $1M is getting monetized as an NFT -- NBC 6's Claudia DoCampo has what that means to the future of property ownership

A 250-pound emerald worth over $1 million became an NFT, or non-fungible token, Thursday in Miami.

"People can really see how something like this can expand in the digital world and just to be a part of it and to be one of the pioneers of it is really, really awesome," said Max Pomeranz, one of the emerald's owners.

An NFT a token that is unique and not interchangeable -- someone can possess the token that says you own something, like an art piece, and you can trade it. But if you do, you'll be giving up any ownership of it.

Pastor's Family Speaks After Arrest in Hit-and-Run That Left Him in Coma

Pastor Noe Aguilar is left in a coma after he's struck by a car driven by Katherine Colabella on the Macarthur Causeway in Miami Beach, police say.

The family of a South Florida pastor who was left in a coma after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bicycle in Miami Beach is speaking out following the arrest of a woman in connection with the incident.

Pastor Noe Aguilar was riding his bicycle on the Macarthur Causeway near Terminal Isle around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when he was struck by a black car that fled the scene, police said.

Aguilar was thrown from his bicycle and hit the pavement, and was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where he underwent lifesaving surgery due to a brain bleed, officials said.

The car's owner, 31-year-old Katherine Layla Colabella, was arrested in connection with the incident.

Gas Apps Offer Savings at the Pump With Prices Rising

NBC 6 anchor Kris Anderson shows us some tips and speaks with experts on how to save a few pennies and more the next time you fill up.

Unless you’re driving around in an electric powered vehicle, you’ve probably noticed gas prices are on the rise.

Here in South Florida, we’re paying an average of $2.91 per gallon for regular - slightly higher than the national average of $2.86.

Hopes of seeing summer time savings at the gas pump might be wishful thinking. But, there are ways you can save, and of course, there’s an app for that. Actually, two of them: GasBuddy and GetUpside.

Visitors Can Virtually Speak With Holocaust Survivor at NSU Exhibit

With the help of groundbreaking technology, you can now virtually speak with a Holocaust survivor. NBC 6's Amanda Plasencia reports

With the help of groundbreaking technology, you can now virtually speak with a Holocaust survivor.

The digital experience is called "Dimensions in Testimony," an educational initiative to honor and preserve the testimonies of Holocaust and genocide survivors.

The unique exhibit is part of the Holocaust Reflection and Resource Center at the Alvin Sherman Library at Nova Southeastern University. It’s a collaboration with USC Shoah Foundation and it’s the only spot in Florida with this interactive technology.