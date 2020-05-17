ICYMI: Pandemic Causing Anxiety For Many, Dolphins Hosting Events For Don Shula

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Coronavirus Pandemic Causing Anxiety, Panic Attacks for Many

Melissa Cella began feeling anxiety and panic attacks at just 7 years old, saying episodes were triggered by 9/11 because the images of first responders on TV looked similar to her father – a Miami-Dade Police officer.

“The building collapsed, and I realized he is not just serving his community, but his job is potentially deadly ... that sparked that initial feeling of panic – where is my dad?” Cella said.

Years later, Cella, a wife and mom of two, has received therapy – but she’s now facing the pandemic with both her father and husband on the front lines as MDPD officers.

Dolphins Hosting Series of Events for Fans to Celebrate Don Shula

The Miami Dolphins are hosting a series of events to celebrate the life of legendary coach Don Shula.

The first event will allow fans to drive into hard Rock Stadium to view the Shula statue, the team announced Friday.

Former Miami Dolphins head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Shula has died at the age of 90.

DEO Documents Reveal How Call Takers Are Told to Handle Claimants

People out of work throughout Florida are frustrated by the ongoing problems with the state's system to file for unemployment.

And the call-takers fielding calls are frustrated too.

"All of us just want to be able to get it done, get them on their way and get their claims submitted and get them paid," one call-taker told NBC 6 Responds. "It's definitely the DEO not providing resources needed to get the job done."

NBC 6 obtained internal training documents that reveal how DEO employees are to handle claimants through the phone. NBC 6's Jamie Guirola reports.

Feds Uncover Missed Opportunity To Catch FIU Bridge Design Errors

It's been well established that design errors - and a failure to catch those errors - were the root causes of the Florida International University bridge collapse that killed six people in 2018.

Now, an Inspector General report released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Transportation says expert bridge engineers within the Federal Highway Administration could have been tasked with reviewing those plans for calculation errors, but they were not.

We already know errors in design and a failure to catch those errors were the root causes of the FIU bridge collapse that killed six people in 2018. But now, NBC 6 Investigator Tony Pipitone found a new Inspector General report poses another question: could a federal agency have caught the catastrophic errors?

Allies of Former Miami Congressman Reel in Wake of Maduro Connection

Former Miami congressman David Rivera spent years railing against communism, so many were surprised at the news that he signed a $50 million contract with the Nicolas Maduro socialist regime in Venezuela.

In a lawsuit filed in the United States Southern District Court of New York, the American subsidiary of Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A., the state-owned oil and gas company, claims Rivera’s company Interamerican Consulting broke a contract after they paid him $15 million. The lawsuit was first reported by the New York Times.

Political candidates are returning donations from the company owned by former Miami congressman David Rivera. This comes after the Venezuelan state-run oil and gas company claims he was paid millions for work he did not do. NBC 6's Phil Prazan reports.