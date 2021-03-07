ICYMI: Proud Boys Leader Admits Capitol Riot Was ‘Bad Idea', Man Accused of Pointing Laser Beams Near MIA

Here are some of the top stories from the last week from NBC 6 News:

Proud Boys Leader: Entering the Capitol Was a ‘Bad Idea'

The leader of the Proud Boys, the far-right group whose members have been linked to the Jan. 6 insurrection, said that raiding the Capitol was a "horrible idea."

Enrique Tarrio, the international chairman of the extremist group, sat down in an interview with NBC 6 on Thursday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“I did think it was a bad idea,” Tarrio said. “I think it was a horrible idea to go into the Capitol. I think it set the conservative party back.”

A rental dispute in Hialeah sheds light on the issues tenants and landlords face during the pandemic. NBC 6's Alyssa Hyman reports

Rental Dispute in Hialeah Sheds Light on Landlord-Tenant Issues During the Pandemic

Cihara Posada and her son came home to their Hialeah rental Wednesday afternoon to find all their belongings on the lawn. The doors were locked.

“I was torn,” Posada said. She said she’d been at the hospital with her son, who’s been sick.

She told NBC 6 she lost her job as a gas station cashier at the beginning of the pandemic.

Posada admitted she hasn’t been paying rent. Though she’s been looking for somewhere else to live.

A South Florida gym owner is facing jail time for violating a county ordinance over the summer that required gyms and businesses to mandate masks in their premises.

Plantation Gym Owner Appears Before Judge in Mask Lawsuit

A South Florida gym owner is facing jail time for violating a county ordinance over the summer that required gyms and businesses to mandate masks in their premises.

Mike Carnevale, the owner of Fitness 1440 in Plantation, was arrested three times over the summer and appeared before a judge Thursday. He is facing several charges of failing to comply with an emergency order.

"I believe I'm being targeted because I stood up to Broward County," Carnevale said.

A South Florida man was arrested for pointing lasers at aircrafts near MIA. NBC 6's Willard Shepard reports

Man Accused of Pointing Laser Beams at Airplanes Near MIA

A South Florida man was arrested for allegedly pointing laser beams at aircrafts near Miami International Airport -- dangerous behavior that aviation officials say can impair pilots and cause a plane to crash.

The arrest came after the Miami-Dade Police Aviation Unit and other airline companies complained about a green laser being shot into the cockpit of inbound and outbound aircraft, an arrest affidavit stated.

Police set up an undercover operation in a Miami-Dade neighborhood, where aircraft can be seen just hundreds of feet in the air as they make their final approaches to MIA. Rolando Yague was out with his dog and an officer saw him flash the laser at an aircraft, the affidavit said. When officers moved in, Yague allegedly threw the laser through his gate into the driveway, but it still set off a bright beam.

Some are running into trouble while trying to obtain their 1099-G form from the Florida DEO. NBC 6's Alina Machado reports

Try This If You Can't See Your 1099-G in CONNECT

When Joseph Giambrone was laid off from his job in the cruise industry last February, he was able to get benefits without any issues, he said.

“I got an email stating that I qualified for unemployment, which I proceeded to do,” he said. “I was collecting unemployment with no problem.”

But Joseph reached out to NBC 6 Responds a year later, after having trouble accessing a tax document he needed.