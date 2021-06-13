ICYMI: Rep. Val Demings Launches Campaign, Bitcoin 2021 Attendees Report Testing Positive for COVID-19

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:

Rep. Val Demings Launches Campaign to Challenge Marco Rubio in FL Senate Race

Rep. Val Demings officially launched her campaign Wednesday to unseat Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and represent the Sunshine State in the U.S. Senate next year.

She announced her decision in a video, where she shared details of her life growing up in Jacksonville and touted her years of service in Orlando’s police department, where she eventually became its first female chief of police.

“When you grow up in the South poor, Black and female, you have to have faith in progress and opportunity. My father was a janitor and my mother was a maid. She said, ‘Never tire of doing good, never tire,” Demings said in the clip.

Out on Bond, Accused Sex Criminal Strikes Again, Police Say

A Miami Gardens man who posted bond last month after being accused of attempted sexual battery is back in the Broward jail Thursday -- this time without bond -- facing sexual battery, kidnapping and armed robbery charges.

In both cases, police say, he posed as a police officer to coerce sex from his victims.

Police in two counties suspect 28-year-old Rasheed Mondesir has preyed on at least eight women. He allegedly picked up women off the streets before claiming he was a cop, and then, in some cases, raped and robbed them.

‘A Very Senseless Act': Family of Mother Killed in Naranja Shooting Asks for Public's Help

More than a month after a woman was shot and killed outside of her apartment complex in Naranja, police are still searching for the suspected gunman.

On May 3rd, police said 24-year-old Lashonte Jones was with her daughter outside of the complex when a gray, four-door Nissan approached them. Someone inside the vehicle opened fire and Lashonte was fatally shot.

On Friday morning, Jones' family spoke in front of the Miami-Dade Police headquarters during a press conference, asking for the public’s help.

“My daughter was taken away from me for a very senseless act,” says Darlene Dukes, Jones’ mother. “She didn’t deserve to be taken away from me, her siblings, her friends, her cousins and especially from her daughter.”

Bitcoin 2021 Attendees Report Testing Positive for COVID-19

Some who attended the world's largest cryptocurrency conference in Miami last weekend have started testing positive for COVID-19, CNBC reported.

There was no mask mandate or proof of vaccination required to attend Bitcoin 2021, which was held over two days at Mana Wynwood Convention Center. About 12,000 people attended the conference, according to CNBC.

The conference was Miami's biggest in-person event since COVID-19 began, with Miami branding itself as a tech destination.

NBC 6 reached out to the event organizers, who deferred to health authorities.

Doral Will Not Apply to Extend Street Closures

The city of Doral said Thursday that they will not be applying to extend a permit that would extend street closures and ultimately let restaurants keep expanded outdoor dining.

Closing off streets to expand outdoor seating was especially helpful when capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements were hurting businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The special permits for these street closures are set to expire at the end of this month. These permits were issued under an emergency permit category due to COVID-19, but Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order gets rid of all remaining COVID emergency orders by July 1, which means those special street permits will expire too.