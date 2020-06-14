ICYMI: South Florida Summer Camps Reopening, Small Businesses Face Tough Decisions

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Summer Camp Outlines Changes After Reopening Amid Pandemic

Along with zip lines and rock climbing to the tops of trees, staying ahead of a pandemic is also part of this summer's pastime at Camp Lingua in Southwest Ranches.

"We have to wash our hands and bring two pairs of shoes," said one young camper, Emma Pares.

The camp now has color-coded hand washing stations to separate kids, and owners tell us that for now, they're only accepting about a third of campers they normally do.

Many Small Businesses Question Whether to File for Bankruptcy

As businesses across South Florida reopen, for some it’s just not enough. Many small business owners are now faced with a tough decision whether to file for bankruptcy or not.

NBC 6 Anchor Sheli Muñiz spoke to business bankruptcy attorney, Joseph Pack with Pack Law about the options.

As businesses across South Florida reopen, for some it’s just not enough. Many small business owners are now faced with a tough decision whether to file for bankruptcy or not.

Woman Searching for Answers After Unemployed Weeks Are ‘Disqualified’

A South Florida woman is searching for answers after her unemployed weeks were disqualified in the CONNECT system.

Like many South Floridians, Erika Suarez is getting used to a new reality.

"I never expected to be two months without nothing," Suarez said.

According to the Department of Economic Opportunity, South Florida tops the list when it comes to the number of people applying for benefits across the state.

Miami-Dade County and Broward County account for roughly 420,000 of the 1.6 million initial claimants who have applied for benefits.

For Suarez, despite applying in April, she is still looking for help.

A South Florida woman is searching for answers after her unemployed weeks are disqualified in the CONNECT system

Miami-Dade Homeless Communities Adapt to New Normal Within Shelters Amid Pandemic

In early March, Roxana Solano received a license to open an assisted living facility in North Miami. She and her staff were ready to begin accepting residents to their 67-bedroom facility as soon as the ink dried on the paperwork.

Then the coronavirus pandemic began, and her grand opening was put on hold.

At the time, state health officials warned of the risk the virus posed on the elderly community. ALF’s were effectively placed on lockdown, with select groups of people being allowed in or out.

The news caused Solano to delay her license and use the facility for a different purpose.

“We felt, as a contribution to the community, that at [that] point it was better to serve the South Florida community as a shelter,” Solano says.

With social distancing guidelines becoming mandatory across the nation, many vulnerable groups within Miami-Dade's homeless community have had to adapt to a new normal.

‘No More Dyeing’: More Women Embracing Silver Locks Due to Pandemic

Part of Karen Kenny’s beauty routine is a trip to the hair salon every two to three months.

“My hair grows very, very fast,” Kenny said. “So it’s like you’re always in the beauty salon.”

She usually goes in to color her gray hair -- color she wasn’t able to get after salons across the country closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“I’m really surprised that it came in as white as it did,” Kenny said.

Two months without coloring and Kenny, like many other women, is starting to embrace her gray hair.

While salons were shut down, more women began embracing the gray 'do.