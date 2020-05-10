ICYMI: The Massive Effort to Feed Families in South Florida, Woman Keeps Testing Positive for COVID-19

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Helping Hands: Dealing With The Economic Toll of COVID-19, Together

The demand on food pantries and organizations that help the hungry is growing in South Florida. Local governments, churches, community leaders and ordinary people are pitching in to help with the many food distribution sites we are seeing each day.

The families inside the vehicles have stories of struggle, stories of newfound financial hardship, stories of already making it with little and now facing next to nothing in the bank.

NBC 6 takes a look at those rolling up their sleeves to help and at the families who are dealing with the economic toll of COVID-19 at their kitchen tables.

Food Distributions in South Florida

South Florida Chef Tests Positive for Coronavirus 40 Days After 1st Positive Test

A South Florida chef and restaurant owner said she feels great after battling COVID-19 but more than 40 days later, she still has the virus.

Josie Smith-Malave says she couldn't believe she re-tested positive for COVID-19, 42 days after her first test on March 27.

"My results came back on Sunday and I tested positive once again," Smith-Malave said. "Distressing to say the very least because I feel fine. I feel like I could go ride a bike to the beach."

NBC 6's Jamie Guirola reports on a South Florida woman who has tested positive again for COVID-19 after 40 days from her last test.

Self-Employed and Independent Contractors Struggling to Get Benefits

NBC 6 Responds first interviewed Michael Freas May 1 when the Key West photographer shared his struggles after going from having a steady flow of income to nothing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All our bills just start adding, adding, adding,” he said.

A week later, he told NBC 6 Responds his application for unemployment benefits had finally been processed but he had only received a $125 payment so far.

Self-employed workers and independent contractors have been contacting NBC 6 Responds for weeks now, sharing the challenges they’re faced trying to get reemployment assistance benefits.

FDOT Planning on New Pedestrian Bridge at FIU, After 2018 Collapse Killed 6

More than two years after the collapse of a pedestrian bridge near Florida International University killed six people, the Florida Department of Transportation said it's working on plans for another bridge.

FDOT announced plans Wednesday to design and build the "much-needed" bridge over Southwest 8th Street with help from the National Transportation Safety Board.

More than two years after the collapse of a pedestrian bridge near Florida International University killed six people, the Florida Department of Transportation said they’re working on plans for another bridge. NBC 6's Alyssa Hyman reports.

Miami-Based Company Creates Clear Shields to Help Businesses, Offices

It works just like a projector screen, except it’s see-through, made of vinyl, and created for protection from COVID-19.

“They’re presenting it to schools, to hospitals, to banks, anybody that has a reception area, law offices,” said Nina Vidal, sales director for Bandalux USA.

The Miami company created a drop-down plastic shield last month to help businesses and offices reopen safely during the global pandemic.

A Miami company created a drop-down plastic shield last month to help businesses and offices reopen safely during the global pandemic. NBC 6's Kim Wynne reports.