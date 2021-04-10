ICYMI: What We Know About Prince Philip's Funeral, Missing South Florida Teen Killed in Hit-and-Run in Orlando

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:

What We Know About Prince Philip's Funeral: Burial Plans, COVID Restrictions

Prince Philip, who died Friday at age 99, will be laid to rest with all the honors due a prince of the United Kingdom and a consort to Queen Elizabeth II. But the coronavirus pandemic has required changes to the well-prepared plans for Philip’s passing.

Flags on government buildings and royal residences were lowered to half-mast and will remain there until 8 a.m. BST (3 a.m ET) on the day after his funeral.

His death will be marked with 41-gun salutes at noon on Saturday at locations across the country, including the Tower of London and Edinburgh Castle, as well as in Gibraltar and on Royal Navy ships at sea.

A woman got a parking violation for a car that didn't belong to her. So she asked NBC 6 Responds to help her dispute it.

Woman Gets Parking Violation Showing Car That Doesn't Belong To Her

When Miriam Carrera received an $85 parking violation notice in the mail, she became concerned.

“I was very afraid,” she said. “I never been at that place. I don’t know where is the Las Olas Boulevard.”

The 82-year-old said it wasn’t just the location of the violation that got her attention.

“It’s not my car,” she said of the vehicle pictured in the notice. “It is black and mine is white.”

Miriam shared with NBC 6 Responds pictures of her white Honda. The license plate typed out on the notice clearly matches Miriam’s plates. But the characters on the plates seen in the picture included in the notice are not easy to distinguish.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed 19-year-old Anthony Mejias was struck and killed.

Missing South Florida Teen Killed in Hit-and-Run in Orlando

A South Florida mother's desperate search for her missing teen son has come to a tragic end after authorities confirmed he was killed in a hit-and-run near Orlando.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed 19-year-old Anthony Mejias was struck and killed around 2:30 a.m. on April 2 in the area of Orange Avenue and Prince Street.

Mejias had been riding a bus from Tallahassee to Pembroke Pines when he apparently lost his identification and phone during a layover in Orlando, preventing him from getting on the next bus.

Many South Floridians are facing eviction after not paying rent for months during the pandemic. Just yesterday, one woman shot at police while being evicted, and cops fired back and killed her. NBC 6 Investigator Willard Shepard has more on that shooting -- and a look at resources available for those who could be evicted.

Resources Available for South Florida Renters Facing Possible Eviction

Many South Floridians are facing eviction after not paying rent for months during the COVID-19 pandemic, creating stressful situations like the one that turned deadly in Brickell Tuesday.

The incident, where a woman was killed in a shootout with police during an eviction process, points to the stress of a potential eviction.

Police have identified the woman they say was shooting at them Tuesday inside the high-rise building as 40-year-old Stephanie Voikin. Miami-Dade police said they were at the unit as part of the process to get the unit back to the landlord. NBC 6 was told the trouble with payments went back prior to the pandemic and that she had a history of tenant troubles.

NBC 6 anchor Constance Jones speaks with activist and business leaders in the community hoping to keep Black visitors coming to the city despite national attention toward rowdy behavior from some spring breakers.

Miami Beach Working on Relations Between City, Black Tourists

After the crowds and rowdy behavior on South Beach, members from the Black community have been vocal in saying Miami Beach Police have been “too heavy handed” with college students.

The recent events have reignited a debate on how the city and police respond to Black tourists in Miami Beach.

The images of police officers in tactical gear and riding in SWAT vehicles along Ocean Drive clearly show a militarized presence on the beach.