‘I'll do whatever I have to do to make him better': 400-pound pig removed from West Palm Beach home

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is holding a pig named "Pork Chop" after its owner was evicted from her home on Thursday.

According to WPTV, "Officials said they took the pig away from its owner because it was severely obese, had a skin condition and needed its tusks and nails groomed."

"Pork Chop's" owner, Kelly Jacobson had been cited twice for similar issues in February 2023 and September 2022.

WPTV reported that Jacobson had put the pig on a diet but had struggled to find a pig groomer.

"I'll do whatever I have to do to make him better," Jacobson said while crying to WPTV reporter Ethan Stein, "but I need him."

Jacobson was evicted from her West Palm Beach home after a Fort Lauderdale-based landlord said she didn't pay rent for three months.

Mark Gallopo, who lives near the home, told WPTV that he had never seen a pig so large.

"They actually had to lift it up from the backside, and she walked it from the front side," Gallopo said.

WPTV found another citation for a pig with similar health issues in September 2022, which was brought to the attention of animal control. According to court records, it still hasn't been paid.

Animal control officials said they don't plan to give the pig back, according to WPTV. It said it would be "petitioning the court for custody," which is the legal process required to remove an animal from the current owner.