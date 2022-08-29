‘I'm Going to Protect Myself': Southwest Ranches Residents on Edge Over Car Burglaries

Residents in a Southwest Ranches neighborhood are on high alert after a car burglary spree.

A resident who didn't want to be identified said his area has been victimized by at least three recent car break-ins.

“Three nights ago my neighbor calls me saying that on his camera he had seen three guys in painter's outfits or ninja outfits jumping the back fence to my house into the property," the man said. "I came outside and flashed a light towards them and I guess it scared them away and they continued going."

The resident said someone had cut the chain to their gate. Security footage also showed a car rolling right up to the driveway recently before the driver noticed the cameras and left.

"I reported it to police and the next day I get a call from one of the councilmen here in the neighborhood who said that they had hit three houses here in the neighborhood down my street. They’re breaking into cars or taking cars," he said.

The investigation comes as detectives in Pembroke Pines are also looking into several car break-ins.

Officials haven't said whether the cases are connected but residents of both communities are on edge.

“I’m worried. I feel that if I’m in the middle of the night walking my property and I got four guys in ninja suits, you can't see their face jumping my fence or walking towards me, I’m going to protect myself and I don’t want to have a problem, we're trying to avoid that," the Southwest Ranches resident said.