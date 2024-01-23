‘I'm just broken': Father of teen killed in shooting outside Plantation Best Buy speaks

The father of a teen killed in a shooting outisde a Plantation Best Buy store over the weekend spoke out Tuesday as loved ones and friends gathered to honor the young man.

Terrance Farrington Jr., 17, was described by his father as "a loving kid" and "full of life" on Tuesday.

"I'm just broken," Terrance Farrington Sr. said, adding that the teen's eight brothers and sisters loved him dearly.

Farrington Jr. was with friends Saturday night outside the Best Buy at 12301 W. Sunrise Boulevard when a group came up to them and someone opened fire, Plantation Police officials said.

At least four people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a Best Buy in Plantation and police are on the hunt for the suspects. NBC6's Niko Clemmons reports

Four people were shot, including two bystanders. Farrington Jr. was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Farrington Jr. was an 11th grader at Youth Under Construction in Pompano Beach, where instead of holding class Tuesday, students honored their slain classmate.

Classmate Jakayla Allen said it's hard to accept that he's no longer in her classroom.

"He was just here Thursday," she said, wiping away tears. "It's sad that he's gone."

Allen and others heard from pastors and motivational speakers at school, urging them to honor Farrington Jr. by pressing on, and avoiding gun violence. They penned messages to the friend they knew as "TJ."

Police said the suspects in the shooting fled the scene and remain at large.

Terrance Farrington Sr. made a plea for anyone with information about his son's killing to come forward.