‘I'm upset': Residents go days without working A/C at Brickell condo building

Residents in a Brickell condo building said repairs on the air conditioning system aren’t being made fast enough after going at least seven days without any working A/C.

The Four Ambassadors building’s management company said they’re doing everything possible while several condo units in tower three hit temperatures exceeding 90 degrees on Monday.

“They told us to go to the basement to sleep there,” said resident Nahat Lugo Flores. “I’m upset … I have a dog! My dog is panting all the time. I have to pour cold water on him."

NBC6 Tower three at the Four Ambassadors

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The problem started on Monday, June 26, when two cooling pipes that feed water to the cooling system started to leak, according to Robert Alwine, the president of Bayview Condominium Management, which manages the Four Ambassadors building.

He said the problem was almost fixed last week, but two pipes blew apart, setting repairs back one day.

“We didn’t let it cure properly, the PVC glue. We had two sections that burst when we turned it on,” Alwine said. “We capped it off and went overhead. Otherwise, we would still be digging up the garage with a jackhammer.”

Alwine said the goal was to attempt to turn the system back on Monday evening after pipe repairs were completed. However, he warns residents there could be other problems.

“There’s no guarantee a pipe won’t burst. There’s 7,000 pounds of pressure. And we’ve only had two days to cure. There’s no guarantee a pipe won’t burst, and we’ll be delayed again,” Alwine said. “I can understand [why] they’re frustrated. It’s hot. It’s been seven days today. I can’t give them a definite answer … I can’t tell them it’s going to be fine and it isn’t fine.”

Alwine said the age of the 56-year-old building also made it difficult for crews to find the structural plans to locate the pipes in the walls.

Meanwhile, one resident told NBC 6 she went to the hospital after the extreme temperatures in her apartment started affecting a pre-existing health condition.

Resident Angel Colon claims management isn’t keeping them well informed about repairs and isn’t addressing the emergency in a timely fashion.

“We have no update or any news about it,” Colon said. “Usually, after 6 p.m. or 7 p.m., you don’t see nobody.”

As of Monday evening, the A/C had yet to be back online.