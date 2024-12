An apparent crash between a Delray Beach Fire Rescue truck and a Brightline train prompted emergency response and closed roads in Delray Beach, according to images and affiliate reports.

It happened on East Atlantic Avenue and SE 1st Avenue, which are closed due to the accident, police said in a post on X.

Social media posts appear to show the damage and shocked passengers. Here are the first images of the scene captures by NBC affiliate WPTV and an X user.

PHOTOS: First images show apparent Brightline and firetruck crash in Delray Beach