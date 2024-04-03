West Palm Beach

Infant's remains discovered in West Palm Beach trash plant: Police

The remains were found at the SWA Renewable Energy Facility on North Jog Road.

By NBC6

West Palm Beach Police

The remains of an infant were discovered Tuesday night at a trash plant in West Palm Beach, police said.

A Solid Waste Authority worker called 911 at around 5:25 p.m. to report possible human remains at the SWA Renewable Energy Facility on North Jog Road, according to West Palm Beach Police.

Detectives searched the tipping floor — where garbage trucks dump their loads — and discovered the remains appeared to be from an infant, police said.

An investigation is underway to identify the remains. Detectives are also reviewing surveillance video and the remains were taken to the medical examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Dennis Hardiman at 561-822-1896 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800 458-TIPS (8477).

