Insurance Coverage Could Help Some Recent Evacuees

As South Florida cities continue to take a closer look at older buildings, some buildings have been flagged and evacuated for safety concerns.

Crestview Towers in North Miami Beach remains empty after city officials ordered a mandatory evacuation.

On Monday, City of Miami Beach officials posted an evacuation notice at 6881 Indian Creek Drive, stating the property needs to be vacated by Monday, July 19.

These are just two of the buildings flagged during audits conducted after the Champlain Towers South building collapse.

For those impacted by evacuations, it can be an inconvenience at an unexpected time.

“Mandatory evacuations are covered, voluntary evacuations typically are not covered,” Mark Friedlander said.

Friedlander is with the Insurance Information Institute. He says insurance coverage could help during government-issued mandatory evacuations.

“They most likely would be entitled to loss of use funds, because they are being mandated to vacate their properties for an unknown period, that would be covered under a loss of use provision in your condo owners insurance policy,” Friedlander said.

You want to look for what’s known as “loss of use/additional living expense coverage.” It can be a component of a homeowner's, condo, or renter’s insurance policy.

Additional living expense coverage can help with the costs of living away from home during an insured catastrophe. This can cover things like hotel bills and restaurant meals.

“Long term temporary housing because that is included in your policy it is a very important component and we see it often during catastrophe season,” Friedlander said.

This coverage is typically either a percentage of your overall dwelling coverage or has a specific time limit.

For specific information on your individual policy, you should reach out to your insurance company or agent directly.