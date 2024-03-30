How expensive is it to watch Inter Miami and Messi at Chase Stadium?

Superstar Lionel Messi’s arrival to Miami has changed everything for soccer fans, including the cost of the experience.

If you're trying to witness greatness but don't know how much it could run you, don’t worry. We’re here to tell you everything you need to know before you attend a matchday at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

TICKETS

Ever since the arrival of the man nicknamed "La Pulga," prices for a home match at Chase Stadium have skyrocketed.

Since the demand for tickets is so high, Inter Miami recommends using Ticketmaster or their official app to purchase tickets.

For instance, Inter Miami’s MLS match against the New York City FC on March 30 will cost you anywhere between $150 to $2,019 for a verified resale ticket, according to Ticketmaster.

The lowest tickets for this game are in the northeast grandstand which places you behind the corner flag, near the supporters' standing-only section.

Meanwhile the most expensive ticket, at $2,019, will sit you right on the front row near the half-line. Just watch out for those wayward tackles and loose soccer balls.

For Inter Miami’s game against Rayados de Monterrey for the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final, which are almost sold out, the cheapest ticket could come out at $125 for a verified resale ticket at the northeast grandstand, according to Ticketmaster.

The most expensive ticket for that game? It's $1,130 and would also be down by the sideline in “Field 1 and Field 3” which are just off the half-line and closer to each end.

There are more expensive options available, but at the time of this writing, all have been sold out and the information is not readily available.

PARKING

For anyone wanting to go to an Inter Miami match, the parking situation can be a little hectic, but luckily, they offer plenty of space to park your cars, with seven available options depending on which direction of travel you are coming from.

Parking lots are reserved for pre-purchased parking passes and in case there is an overflow, extra spaces will become available, according to Inter Miami’s website.

Starting off with the most common, the “Yellow Lot” is the closest match parking to the stadium and it’s only available to those coming from the north via Cypress Creek Boulevard and Northwest 10th Terrace.

There are five “Yellow Lots” available, but some will only open in the case of overflow.

The “Blue Lot” is another option for parking and there are two ways to get in. The first is the South Entry point which will only be available to those coming East on Commercial Boulevard.

The second entrance is the North Entry and it services those coming from both East and West on Cypress Boulevard.

The last lot is the “Green Lot” and is also for reserved parking. Inter Miami suggests those who are assigned this lot to use the North Entry, while the South Entry is only available for those coming East on Commercial Boulevard.

All tickets for pre-purchased parking costs $50, according to Inter Miami’s parking vendor app, Fevo.

JERSEYS

If you’re looking to buy an authentic Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets or any other players' jersey, be ready to dole out a whopping $194.99 plus taxes for an adult size, according to the MLS Store.

If you wanted to bring your kids to the match and they don’t have anything to rep the team, you can purchase a customized or player name kids’ size jersey for just $114.99 plus tax, according to the MLS Store.

The replicas go for same prize, whether they are custom or not, but if you don’t care about the name in the back, then you can find a kids’ sized jersey for just $79.99 at the store.

The official team store is located near Gate 3, but you can also buy merchandise at the Fan Zone, Gate 1 and Gate 2.

Fans buy the jersey of Argentine player Lionel Messi before his debut with Major League Soccer club Inter Miami CF in their League Cup match against Liga MX club Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 21, 2023. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP)

CONCESSIONS

According to the Inter Miami website, there are 18 concession stands, 2 grab-and-go markets and 12 portable carts located through the stadium.

There are plenty of wide-ranging choices like Argentinian empanadas, Chicken Milanese sandwiches, tacos, and much more.

There are also several beer stands located around the stadium, but remember all alcohol sales end at the 70th minute mark, according to Inter Miami's website.

However, prices for food and beverage items are not readily available.

Inter Miami does have a policy that you cannot bring outside food or drinks into the stadium, so keep that in mind.