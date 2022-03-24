IRS Investigated 70+ COVID-Related Fraud Cases in South Florida Totaling $55M

Over the past two years, the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation's Miami Field Office has investigated more than 70 cases of coronavirus-related fraud totaling over $55 million, the office reported Thursday.

The cases include a "broad range" of criminal activity, including the fraudulent obtaining of loans, credits and payments mean for Americans who struggled financially during the pandemic.

“We continue committed to investigating COVID-related cases of criminals who fraudulently take advantage of this program meant to help law-abiding Americans during a time of global health crisis," said Matthew D. Line, special agent in charge of the Miami Field Office.

Line also said investigators with the Miami Field Office achieved a 100% conviction rate for prosecuted cases.

IRS-CI has investigated 660 tax and money laundering cases related to COVID-19 fraud totaling $1.8 billion since the start of the pandemic.

Congress passed the COVID Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) in March 2020 to help individuals and businesses financially survive the COVID-19 pandemic, including through the provision of federal funds to state unemployment insurance benefit programs.

