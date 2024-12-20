Is it legal to deck out your car with Christmas lights? Police in South Florida weigh in

Gearing up for the holiday season can be fun as families decorate their homes and yards – some are even taking colorful Christmas lights to their cars.

A new TikTok trend shows hundreds of users wrapping their cars in thousands of LED lights and hitting the road.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

But before you start doing the same, NBC6 checked in with local law enforcement to see if these lights are actually legal to drive around with.

A man was arrested this week in Opa-locka for driving a BMW with Christmas lights on it.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to a Florida law, decorating your car like that could get you in trouble with the law.

"You can’t have any flashing lights of any kind on your car, except for your turn signal or flashing lights," said Mike Jachles with the West Palm Beach Police Department.

Jachles said that while it’s not typically enforced in his area, it is considered a safety concern.

"It could be a distraction," he said. "We already have distractions with cellphones and people not paying attention on roads."

According to state law, red, white and blue lights – specifically in the front of the car – are also forbidden and could be a problem for drivers who don’t belong to law enforcement or emergency services.

"On the sides of your car you can have lights ... car with lift kits with neon or LED lights, they are steady ... But if they are flashing, that is illegal," Jachles said.