Lauderhill

‘It just was really special to us': Friends walk to remember woman shot and killed in Lauderhill apartment

Loved ones organized the Regina Vidal memorial walk Saturday in Fort Lauderdale

By Niko Clemmons

On Saturday, friends and loved ones walked to remember a 22- year- old who was shot and killed inside her Lauderhill apartment last month. The walk comes days after an arrest was made for her death.

Friends organized the Regina Vidal memorial walk Saturday in Fort Lauderdale. Vidal’s sister Danielle says the day was special because Vidal's favorite number was 17, her birthday was on the 17th of December and the family had her Rosary prayer service Saturday as well.

"It just was really special to us,” Vidal said. "None of us asked anybody to do it, they just did it on their own accord."

Lauderhill Police say several people were inside Vidal's apartment January 27, including Hugo Lazo.

Detectives say and Lazo was dancing, a gun he was holding went off hitting Vidal. The United States Marshals assisted the Lauderhill Police Department in taking Hugo Lazo into custody February 14, in reference to an Active Warrant for Manslaughter with a Firearm.

Vidal's sister Danielle says the arrest is a sense of relief.

"A little bit more peace to our minds knowing that the investigation is heading in the right direction,” Vidal said.

Vidal says as their family tries to heal, she wants people to remember how they felt when she was around.

"Everybody just says that she was so uplifting and nurturing, and they just felt like they could be themselves around her and that's who Regina was,” Vidal said.

Lazo is currently being held at Broward County Sheriff’s Office Main Jail with no bond.

