Police reveal 911 calls of Lauderhill shooting that left one woman dead

Lauderhill Police released the 911 calls of the moments after 22-year-old Regina Vidal was found shot in an apartment on January 27, 2024.

According to an arrest report, Police charged 24-year-old Hugo Lazo with manslaughter with a firearm after an investigation revealed that he was in the apartment dancing with a gun when a shot was fired and struck Vidal.

“Where’s is the person that shot her?” asked the 911 operator to a screaming young woman on the line.

“I don’t know. I’m a minor. Please do something,” replied the caller.

Vidal’s mother, Rae Vidal, recently moved out of state. She said she last spoke with her daughter the week before because her daughter was planning to move.

Vidal described her daughter as sweet, fun loving, artsy, someone with a big heart and who loved to play soccer.

"Shock, anger, sadness, not sleeping or eating, devastated, just really really sad,” Vidal said. "She deserves justice, she didn't deserve what she got, she was just a baby, she was my baby."

Vidal said her daughter was raised on the soccer field, watching her sisters play. She and her daughter played for the Renegades, which is part of the South Florida Women's Soccer League.

Vidal was part of the soccer community in South Florida. The South Florida Women's Soccer League created a GoFundMe to help the family.

Lazo is being held without bond at the Broward County Jail on one count of manslaughter with a firearm charge.