‘It's Shocking': Car Crashes Into SW Miami-Dade House

Oscar Bonilla and his family spent Tuesday afternoon cleaning up and covering up a huge hole left in the wall outside their southwest Miami-Dade home after police say a driver crashed through it.

“It’s crazy, it’s shocking,” said Natalie Ramirez, his niece. “It’s like a freak accident. The stuff you don’t hear about every day.”

Around 4:30 p.m., police say a dark-colored vehicle barreled through the barrier wall outside the home on SW 208th Street and SW 119th Court.

“He was driving really fast and went right through the dining room,” Ramirez said. “My cousin was apparently having dinner or lunch at the dining room table which is the main room that was hit and some debris, not sure if it was concrete or if it was glass but it did hit him."

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Family members say that cousin is expected to be okay.

“Everybody’s kind of in the shock state still, not really digesting what has happened,” she said.

Police say the driver of the car was a minor but haven’t said how fast he was going.

The family says the driver wasn’t hurt.

Ramirez says for now, the family is focusing on the big picture.

“We’re all just happy that it wasn’t worse,” Ramirez said.