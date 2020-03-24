Jackson North Nurse, 7-Month-Old Son Test Positive for Coronavirus

An emergency room nurse at Jackson North Medical Center in Miami-Dade and her 7-month-old baby have been infected with the coronavirus.

Herine Baron said her son tested positive for COVID-19 after he ran a low-grade fever, but said that other than the fever he doesn't have other symptoms.

Baron said she contracted the virus at work, and she's been posting videos on YouTube on her progress. She's now out of the hospital and isolating at home.

In one of her videos, she said her son and husband will stay with her mother while she recovers, and said she's feeling better.

Jackson Health didn't comment on the case.