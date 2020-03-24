Map: Coronavirus Cases in South Florida

With COVID-19 testing sites up and running in parts of Broward and Miami-Dade County, coronavirus cases in South Florida are expected to increase in the coming days and weeks.

The Florida Department of Health is keeping track of the numbers on their website, releasing the number of coronavirus cases by county and city as new data comes in.

Miami, Hollywood and Fort Lauderdale appear to be leading the state in number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with Miami at 152 cases and Hollywood and Fort Lauderdale at 58. The data shows the cities and counties of residence for Florida cases, the department said.

"Note that city is not always received as part of the initial notification and may be missing while the case is being investigated," the department said.

To see how many confirmed cases are in your city, take a look at the map below. Please check back regularly for updates.