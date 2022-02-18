‘Jada Page Boulevard' Honors 8-Year-Old Killed in Miami-Dade Shooting

Family and community members came together Friday to dedicate a street to an 8-year-old girl killed in a shooting nearly six years ago.

"Jada Page Boulevard" was officially unveiled at a ceremony on the same street in northwest Miami-Dade where the young girl's life was taken by gun violence.

"Last night, I laid in my bed excited about today’s event, kinda like the night before Christmas," mother Rosalind Brown said. "Like I know she’s so happy."

Page was on her front porch on Northwest 25th Avenue about to go to the movies with her father when a bullet struck her in the head on Aug. 30, 2016.

The shooting has never been solved, and the reward for information in the case reached $25,000 last year.

Brown said the street renaming, along with her Jada Page Foundation, will keep the girl's memory alive.

"If they didn’t know she was here, they’re gonna know she was here, and to know that she was loved," Brown said.

