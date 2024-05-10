Jamaica Hi-5K returns to South Florida with hopes to raise funds, give back to the island

Floridians are once again preparing for the multi-city Jamaica Hi-5K Reggae Run which is celebrating its fifth anniversary.

The 5K happens across five cities simultaneously, in the fifth month of the year annually.

“We raise funds to support clinics in Jamaica and it’s where we have over 1,000 Jamaicans, Caribbean nationals and people from all over the world come and participate, as we celebrate our health and giving back to Jamaica," said Jamaican Counsel General Oliver Mair.

For the past five months, a group of Miramar residents formed an exercise buddy system and meet-up to prepare for the race.

“It’s also just encouraging people to come out, keep moving, manage your weight and get your heart muscles pumping,” said Eddy Edwards who has been leading the group workouts. “So far, it’s just been wonderful.”

This year, the winner of the race will get an all inclusive trip to the S-hotel in Jamaica, which has also drummed up a lot of attention.

“It’s become a staple event, people look forward to it they plan they train,” said Mair. “They bring out the entire family. In fact, we have a 92-year-old coming out to be a part of it.”

Mair added that the race will be more than a 5K, it will be a party in the park for the whole family with music, food and entertainment.

“For the entire 5k there’s going to be music playing, Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Jimmy Cliff,” said Mair. “We’re just going to have a good time dancing exercising giving back and supporting healthcare in Jamaica and our own health as well.”

The race will take place at Miramar Regional Park on Saturday, May 11th at 7 a.m.

