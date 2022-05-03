Broward County

Jeep Driver Injured After Collision With Brightline Train in Hollywood

By NBC 6

NBC 6

A day after a driver was killed in a collision with a Brightline train in Pompano Beach, another collision involving a Jeep and a train left a driver injured in Hollywood.

Tuesday's incident happened in the area of N. Dixie Highway and Garfield Street.

Footage showed the white Jeep badly damaged in the grass next to the train tracks, with the front of the Brightline train also damaged.

The driver's exact condition was unknown.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On Monday, a 27-year-old father of four was killed when his truck was struck by a Brightline train in Pompano Beach.

A young father was killed after his car collided with a Brightline train in Pompano Beach. NBC 6's Cristian Benavides reports

Officials said the man had driven around the safety gates.

Local

Broward County 2 hours ago

Homicide Detectives Investigating After Man Shot to Death in Broward

Miami Grand Prix 3 hours ago

Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2022: Ticket Prices, Track, Events, and More

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyHollywoodBrightline
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us