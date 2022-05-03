Jeep Driver Injured After Collision With Brightline Train in Hollywood

A day after a driver was killed in a collision with a Brightline train in Pompano Beach, another collision involving a Jeep and a train left a driver injured in Hollywood.

Tuesday's incident happened in the area of N. Dixie Highway and Garfield Street.

Footage showed the white Jeep badly damaged in the grass next to the train tracks, with the front of the Brightline train also damaged.

The driver's exact condition was unknown.

On Monday, a 27-year-old father of four was killed when his truck was struck by a Brightline train in Pompano Beach.

Officials said the man had driven around the safety gates.