Jet bursts into flames after crashing into car on I-75 in SW Florida

A jet burst into flames after it crashed and collided with a vehicle on Interstate 75 in Collier County on Friday.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash after 3:15 p.m. on the southbound lanes near mile marker 107, or Pine Ridge Road, in Naples.

Video from Only in Dade showed the aftermath of the fiery crash that sent plumes of black smoke into the sky.

Five people were onboard, according to the Florida Aviation Administration.

The jet — a Bombardier Challenger 600 — was traveling from Ohio and lost an engine, WBBH reported. It was scheduled to leave Naples and head to Fort Lauderdale.

Troopers closed the southbound lanes of I-75 for the investigation.

Officials have not reported any injuries.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.