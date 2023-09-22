Judge denies YNW Melly bond as rapper awaits re-trial in double murder case

A judge has denied bond for rapper YNW Melly as he awaits a re-trial in his double murder case.

The 24-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jamell Demons, and his attorneys tried to persuade the judge that he should be granted bond.

But in an official order the judge denied the request.

"After careful consideration, this Court finds that the State has met it burden of demonstrating that the proof of guilt is evident and the presumption of guilt is great. The jurors' inability to reach a unanimous verdict does not alter the nation or weight of the evidence of Defendant's guilt," the order said.

The mother of one of his alleged victims, who spoke over Zoom, said she was worried for her safety if he was to be released.

"I don’t think he should receive a bond, he’s innocent until proven guilty but he has money and I don’t want anything to happen to me and my family, no bond please," said Leondra Phillips, the mother of Christopher Thomas.

He has been given “no bond” since his arrest.

Melly has been behind bars in Broward since surrendering to authorities in February 2019 to face two charges of first-degree murder.

In requesting the hearing, defense attorneys argued that that Demons' co-defendant, who's facing the same charges, was granted a bond. They also argued that although the rapper is charged with non-bondable offenses, the judge still has discretion to grant bond.

Demons is accused of shooting and killing two childhood friends, Christopher Thomas Jr. and Anthony Williams, in October of 2018. They were all part of the YNW rapper collective.

Demons, Williams and Thomas were riding in a Jeep driven by Cortland Henry, known as YNW Bortlen, after a recording session in Fort Lauderdale when Demons fatally shot Williams and Thomas, prosecutors said.

Authorities said Demons and Henry staged the crime scene to resemble a drive-by shooting.

Henry is charged as an accomplice in the case but will be tried separately.

The initial double murder trial for Demons ended in a mistrial on July 22, when jurors were deadlocked and couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict.

The re-trial is set to begin Oct. 9 with jury selection.

During his first trial, prosecutors said the shooting was part of a gang action, while defense attorneys said the motive lacked credibility because Demons and the victims were close friends.

The defense said Demons was at home at the time of the killings.

Demons has pleaded not guilty and faces a possible death sentence if convicted.