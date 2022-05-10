‘Just a Gut Punch': Family of Woman Killed in Fiery Miami Crash Speaks Out

A family is looking for answers after their beloved Shereka Oriscar, 22, died in a fiery car crash early Friday in Miami.

"She's too good. She loved her family," said Roselande Auguste, Oriscar's sister.

Miami Police say the person behind the wheel of the Mercedes that burst into flames was 21-year-old Shamonni Alexandre-Little.

According to investigators, Alexandre-Little was speeding, ran a red light, and then crashed into Oriscar.

A woman who caused a fiery crash in Miami that left another driver dead shortly after fleeing from police is now facing vehicular homicide and other charges. NBC 6's Laura Rodriguez reports

"I'm really mad. I'm really pissed. She don't deserve that," said Auguste.

Alexandre-Little's arrest report shows she was driving without a valid license. Police say she has seven suspensions, with the latest one dated April 26.

"It was just a gut punch to this family. We want to try and find out why. Why was this lady out on the street? Where was she coming from? What had she been doing?" said attorney Stephen Cain.

Lawyers retained by Oriscar's family say they are also looking into a police chase moments before the crash.

According to North Bay Village Police, they tried to stop Alexandre-Little on the 79th Street causeway for speeding, but she refused to stop.

The arrest report says "North Bay Village then terminated their pursuit of the defendant at Pelican Harbor and returned to their city."

North Bay Village Police tell NBC 6 they have a "no pursuit policy".

Oriscar's family says they cannot afford funeral expenses and they are hoping the community will help them in their time of need.