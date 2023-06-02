‘Karma, Man': Man Says Driver Crashed Into Pillar After Miami-Dade Hit-and-Run

The victim of a hit-and-run in northeast Miami-Dade said the driver who hit him crashed into a concrete pillar Friday morning.

Lewis Kemp said he was sitting at a red light on Biscayne Boulevard when another driver rear-ended him, then took off.

"I see his lights coming behind me, boom, he hits me. He backs up, he drives off," Kemp said.

Kemp said he quickly caught up to the driver, who crashed into the gated entry of a condo complex off Northeast 119th Street.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"So I see his lights just driving crazy down the street, I said that’s him right there, I see the tail lights just go up in the air and flip," Kemp said.

Kemp said he approached the damaged car and at first thought the driver was dead.

"When I came upon the scene, he was actually unconscious in the car. I went up to the car, I asked him, I say 'hey, you all right, you all right, you all right?'" Kemp said. "He came to, he stumbled out the car, he started talking to me, he was 'I'll Zelle you some money, don’t call the police, don’t call the police.' I said, 'I already called the police ‘cause I thought you was dead.'"

Footage from the scene showed the driver's car severely damaged. Pieces of concrete from the pillar were strewn across the roadway and a metal fence mangled at the entrance.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics arrived and were seen treating the man, who was placed on a stretcher and into the back of an ambulance.

The man's identity and condition were unknown. Police haven't released any details on the incident.

"He hits me, he drives off, and not even two minutes later this is the outcome," Kemp said. "I hope he makes it through his little injuries but, karma. Karma, man."