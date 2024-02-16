Key Biscayne approves emergency 60-day ban of e-bikes following woman's death

Community leaders in Key Biscayne have approved a 60-day ban on e-bikes following a woman's death in a collision this week.

The ban was approved at an emergency meeting of the village council held Friday morning.

The meeting was packed with people who made their case for the ban. Others voiced their opposition.

The temporary ban is island-wide but does not include Crandon Boulevard because it is a county road and the village does not have jurisdiction.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Other motorized and or electric vehicles and toys like one-wheelers, e-scooters, and hover boards are included in the ban. Fines will start at $250.

The ban comes after 66-year-old bicyclist Megan Andrews died at a hospital Wednesday following a collision with a 12-year-old who was riding an e-bike.

The crash happened on a dark stretch of Hampton Lane near Woodcrest Road.

Key Biscayne Mayor Joe Rasco had called for the ban in a video posted on the village's Instagram page.

"For the safety and wellbeing of our residents, I implore parents of children with e-bikes and scooters to work with us and comply with this order," Rasco said. "This is a time for all residents to come together as a community as we grieve this terrible loss."

After the 60 days, the council will take the issue up again, and the ban could become permanent.