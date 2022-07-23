Man Charged in Beating Death of Girlfriend

A man has been arrested for the murder of a woman who was found covered in blood and unresponsive by her family, according to a police report from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Delmon Washington,44, was charged with the murder of 46-year-old Latisha Tiare Alce and tampering with evidence, police said.

Key West Police stopped a Hyundai that was being driven with a blown tire at approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday. Washington was the driver and there were no passengers.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officials said he had a significant amount of blood on his clothes and body, but no visible injuries. Key West Police arrested Washington at that time for DUI, resisting arrest, and other charges.

Officers found Alce’s purse in the car and contacted the owner of the Hyundai who was a family member of Alce’s, according to the report. They attempted to contact Alce due to the circumstances and were not successful.

Alce's family was suspicious that Alce was not with Washington and went to the couple’s residence on the 5100 block of Suncrest Road on Stock Island, the report said.

Her family found Alce covered in blood and unresponsive at the residence and called 911. Deputies attempted to revive Alce, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alce appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma to her face and much of her body, the report said. There was a lot of blood at the scene as well as a broken table near her body, according to the report.

Detectives located security camera footage from a nearby business that showed Washington and Alce arriving at the residence earlier Friday night, the report stated.

According to the report, the footage also showed Washington throwing away a large object and some clothing before leaving the scene in the Hyundai. There were no other vehicles or people seen entering or leaving the residence.

Washington was in jail Saturday on the initial charges filed by Key West Police when he was additionally charged with murder by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.



Washington has a lengthy criminal history in Monroe County that includes aggravated battery, battering on law enforcement, kidnapping, armed burglary, larceny, drug offenses, and resisting arrest among numerous other charges dating to 1999.