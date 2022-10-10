Lake Wales Man Arrested, Accused of Defrauding Bank in Plantation

A 43-year-old man from Lake Wales is facing charges for trying to withdraw over $200,000 from a bank in Plantation, court records show.

Jason Teal was arrested Oct. 6 two days after he came into the bank and withdrew two cashier’s checks worth $9,800 each or a total of $19,600 from a business account opened at a bank in Tampa, according to the arrest report.

For ID, Teal used a South Carolina driver’s license with his picture but another man’s name on it, the report said.

The Plantation bank employee became suspicious and contacted the Tampa bank that confirmed Teal had opened the account and deposited a check from the Pioneer Corporation for nearly $241,335, police said.

The banks put a block on Teal’s debit card so when he returned to the Plantation bank to get a new card, investigators said they arrested him.

They learned Teal had a fake South Carolina driver’s license, a business check card, and various bank documents in the name of an employee of the Pioneer Corporation.

The employee was contacted and said he had no idea Teal had been using his personal information to steal nearly a quarter million dollars from the company, police said.

During questioning, police said Teal did not know who deposited the $241,335 check into the bank, but that he was instructed to make withdrawals knowing the transactions were fraudulent.

He was released from the Broward County Jail Friday on a $20,000 bond, records show.