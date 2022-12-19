Large Fire and Partial Roof Collapse Destroy Lauderdale Lakes Furniture Business

Crews battled a massive fire that led to a partial roof collapse at a furniture business in Lauderdale Lakes Monday morning.

The fire broke out at a building in the 3800 block of Northwest 19th Street around 9:30 a.m.

Footage showed multiple fire rescue crews at the scene and a large portion of the building's roof collapsed.

#BSFR is currently operating on the scene of a 2nd alarm commercial structure fire located at 3849 NW 19th Street in @LLakes_WeCare . Structure has sustained a partial roof collapse. #breaking pic.twitter.com/RGUs7bNbyM — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) December 19, 2022

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said when firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the building and filling the street.

Around 70 firefighters in total responded and were able to get the blaze under control but around an hour into it the roof collapsed.

"Fortunately at that moment we had already pulled firefighters back, we were in a defensive fire attack mode, so there were no firefighters inside when that occurred, thankfully," Battalion Chief Michael Kane said.

Kane said the building, which is around 85,000 square feet, houses a dozen businesses including the furniture store.

"There were no injuries, however the building is a complete loss. There were workers inside the building however they were able to self-evacuate," Kane said.

Kane said roof work had been done before the fire, but it's unknown if that contributed to the fire or collapse.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.