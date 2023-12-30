Large fire leaves duplex converted into several efficiencies untenable in South Miami

A large fire left a South Miami-Dade duplex untenable early Saturday morning, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

MDFR responded to the fire located at SW 62 Avenue and SW 64th Street at 5:46 a.m. to find a heavy plume of smoke coming out of a one-story duplex which was converted into multiple efficiencies.

According to MDFR, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire after some time and reported no injuries to both firefighters and residents.

MDFR also confirmed that the cause of the fire is under investigation and that the house is no longer suitable for living conditions.