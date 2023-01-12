Large Group of Migrants Found on Overloaded Boat Near Virginia Key

Authorities were responding after a large group of migrants were found on an overloaded boat near Virginia Key Thursday.
More than 50 migrants were believed to have arrived on the sailing vessel, which was found not far from shore.
Footage showed U.S. Coast Guard, Miami-Dade Police, Miami Fire Rescue and other agencies responding. It's unknown where the boat originated.
Photos released by Miami Fire Rescue showed a group of around a dozen migrants who appeared to have swam to shore.
South Florida and particularly the Florida Keys have seen a massive influx of migrants in recent weeks.
On Tuesday night, U.S. Border Patrol and other agencies responded to a human smuggling operation in Fort Lauderdale involving 12 migrants.
Earlier Tuesday, Border Patrol officers confirmed about 19 Cuban migrants in a wooden boat landed on Key Colony Beach.
While more than 4,400 migrants from Cuba and Haiti have made their way by boat to the state since August, more than 700 migrants arrived in the Florida Keys over New Year's weekend, officials said.
The situation led Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to mobilize the Florida National Guard to assist law enforcement.
