There was a large police presence at Hialeah Senior High School Monday morning.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed multiple officers from Hialeah Police and Miami-Dade Schools Police responding to the school on E. 47th Street.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

At one point, a group of officers were seen walking out of the school, including one who was holding what appeared to be a rifle.

NBC6 Police respond to Hialeah Senior High School on Dec. 2, 2024.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.