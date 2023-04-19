Las Olas Wine & Food Festival Returns to Fort Lauderdale Friday. Here's What to Know

Th 27th annual Las Olas Wine & Food Festival is back this weekend and once again, fantastic culinary talents from across South Florida will come together to share delicious food and raise money for a good cause.

As Fort Lauderdale’s largest wine and food festival to hit the beautiful streets of Las Olas, guests will be able to sip, sample, and enjoy dishes from a number of South Florida’s finest restaurants and international wineries, spirits brands, and breweries.

Whether you are looking to purchase tickets or want to know the participating restaurants and breweries, here's everything you need to know about the Las Olas Wine & Food Festival.

When is the Las Olas Food & Wine Festival?

The 27th Annual Las Olas Wine & Food Festival will be Friday, April 21st.

Doors will open from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Las Olas Boulevard between SE 6th Ave and SE 11th Ave.

Guests can expect live music, DJ’s, dancing, and incredible interactive experiences fit for VIP guests from Cadillac, Stella Artois, Cadillac, and more.

How can I purchase tickets to the Las Olas Food & Wine Festival?

Tickets to the Las Olas Wine & Food Festival are $150 and while they are non-refundable, they can be transferred if you cannot attend.

For questions, contact info@lasolaswff.com. To purchase tickets, click here.

Who are the participating restaurants and breweries at the Las Olas Food & Wine Festival?

More than 40 restaurants are participating in this year's Las Olas Wine & Food Festival.

Whether you're in the mood for Korean, Cuban or Argentinian cuisine, you can find a variety of delicious food options at the festival. And international wineries will be showcasing over 100 different wines.

For a full list of participating restaurants, click here. For all wine and beer vendors, click here.

What cause is the Las Olas Food and Wine Festival raising money for?

The entire evening is working to fight against lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, with 100% of proceeds benefiting the South Florida American Lung Association.