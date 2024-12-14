Last of Florida 5Ks that fundraise for the Special Olympics concludes in Miami

The end of a series of 5Ks along the state of Florida that fundraises and campaigns for the Special Olympics, concluded on Saturday in downtown Miami.

This is the fourth year Special Olympics Florida has held its "Race for Inclusion," to further support and empower athletes with intellectual disabilities reach their full potential—on and off the playing field.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Race for Inclusion unites communities from Key West to the Panhandle in support of individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Alain Figueroa is one of more than 75,000 athletes in Florida who get to participate in numerous sports at the Special Olympics.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Track and field, swimming, soccer, basketball, gymnastics, softball, bowling," he shared, listing all the sports he's participated in.

He told NBC6 he first participated back in 2008 and over the years, it has taught him many lessons.

"Never giving up, staying persistent, actually stay active," Figueroa added.

For Sergio Cano, who said he's been competing since he was 10 years old, Saturday's walk/run 5K was a big win, as he proudly told NBC6 crews he finished in first place.

"And every year I'm trying to get better and better," Cano laughed.

His mother Diana Langbin said these community events fuel his athletic passion, but also teach him to be more self-reliant.

"He has to be independent," Langbin explained. "I always teach him to be out, you know, and talk to the people."

When it comes to raising awareness and funds, Regional Director Sergio Xiques said community support is everything.

"What we do comes at no charge to parents and families that participate in Special Olympics Florida," explained Xiques.

If you missed this year's Race For Inclusion, you can still be a part of the movement by donating or volunteering. Click here to get involved.